Update: Redwood City man identified as deceased in Minden-Tahoe Airport airplane crash

Update: The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has identified the pilot killed in Monday’s airplane crash at the Minden-Tahoe Airport as Randal G. Abraham, 68, from Redwood City, Calif. Abraham was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sole passenger in the aircraft was identified as 52-year-old Gardnerville resident Brandt Wood. Wood was transported to Renown by East Fork Fire where he was treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Minden-Tahoe Airport is open.

Previous Story

One person is dead in a plane crash that occurred at Minden-Tahoe Airport on Tuesday morning, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on its social media page.

The airport is closed pending an investigation into the crash. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

Rescuers responded around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a plane crash with injuries at Minden-Tahoe Airport.

East Fork firefighters and Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene where they found an aircraft upside down.

According to the NTSB, the aircraft involved was an amateur-built Lockwood Air Cam.

Initial reports from the scene were that there were two people in the aircraft at the time of the crash. One was transported by East Fork ambulance to Renown Regional Medical Center with broken leg.