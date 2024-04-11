Plane crash update: Victims identified in Truckee aircraft crash through DNA analysis
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The individuals who lost their lives in the airplane crash on March 30, 2024 in Truckee have been positively identified through forensic analysis as husband and wife, Liron Petrushka, 57, and Naomi Petrushka, 58, both of Incline Village, Nevada. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) worked in partnership with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation to make these determinations.
“Confirming identities in an accident of this nature requires extensive forensic analysis,” explained NCSO Captain Sean Scales. “As part of this process, fingerprints were obtained from the remains. These fingerprints were uploaded to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Latent Prints Unit and a match for each victim was obtained.”
Speculation about the identifies of the victims circulated social media and new agencies early on; however, according to the Sheriff’s Office, they “do not draw conclusions based on presumptions. Formal identification is required.”
The crash itself remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.
