Planners OK commercial cannabis for Meyers area

Amendments to the El Dorado County’s ordinance governing the commercial production of cannabis specific to the Meyers area were unanimously approved by the planning commission at its April 23 meeting.

The proposed amendments allow for commercial cannabis distribution facilities, retail sales and limited manufacturing facilities in the Meyers Community Center District as well as for commercial cannabis indoor cultivation, distribution facilities, delivery facilities, testing laboratories and limited manufacturing facilities in the Meyers Industrial District, subject to specific regulations.

Another amendment eliminated the required 500-feet of distance from a residential zoned district in Meyers, due to the mixed-use nature of the parcel structure in Meyers where residences are in close proximity to commercial land uses.

A last amendment added another retail storefront within the Meyers Area Plan boundary making a total of eight potential cannabis retail storefront facilities.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Brendan Ferry, planning manager in the county’s Tahoe office, explained the amendments were needed because Meyers was left out of the original cannabis ordinance as planners were working on the Meyers Area Plan at the same time the county was working on the cannabis ordinance.

“So it’s a bit of a clean up item,” he said.

Adopting the changes makes Meyers consistent with the rest of the county.

The amended ordinance now goes to the county Board of Supervisors for a second reading on May 12.