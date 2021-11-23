 Planning Commission approves new healthcare, housing project | TahoeDailyTribune.com
Planning Commission approves new healthcare, housing project

Laney Griffo
lgriffo@tahoedailtribune.com

 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Planning Commission on Thursday approved plans for a new medical facility and employee housing.

The project is located at 941 Emerald Bay Road, behind BevMo! and T.J. Maxx, and will consist of 5,624-square feet of healthcare-related services located on the bottom floor, and 975-square feet of business support services, and three residential units located on the second floor.

The applicant, Steven Leman, told commissioners that the housing will be deed restricted to be used for employees.

The site will also consist of 35 parking spots, bicycle parking and amenities for the residents.

The project will need to be approved by city council but Leman said if all goes to plan, he aims to break ground on May 1 and finish construction within the year.

The project site at 941 Emerald Bay Road.
Provided

 

