Planning the weekend on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore

We are smack dab in the middle of shoulder season at Lake Tahoe with the Memorial Day holiday weekend to kick off summer still a few weeks away.

Even though ski resorts have been shuttered for the season, with the exception of Palisades Tahoe on the North Shore, there’s still plenty of events, shows and activities to take in.

Here’s are options if you are planning to vacation on the South Shore this weekend. There’s so much to do at Tahoe you have to choose between gluttony or recreation if only here for one weekend.

For the time of year, maybe it’s time for gluttony and then come back later in the summer for recreation — camping, backpacking, hiking, climbing and lake loving — when the weather warms.

A good plan would be to watch a magic show, be a part of the nightlife in the casino corridor, take in a comedy act, check out the South Tahoe sights on a bike and sample amazing food that Tahoe restaurants have to offer.

You could kick off the weekend on Friday by finding a cocktail and narrowing down the many restaurant choices. A good idea may be to combine dinner and magic show in one setting, at The Loft in Heavenly Village. Guests can enjoy dinner and then a show, one of the magic shows that are shown nightly at 7 and 9.

The festivities at Stateline are just getting started after the early magic show. Arty the Party will stoke the excitement at Harrah’s with disco, R&B and soul music.

If Arty doesn’t party you out, head over and check out the “sensual” setting at Opal Lounge at Bally’s that starts at 10 p.m. and lasts until dawn.

And somewhere in there you’re going to walk by some slot machines or card tables and maybe give away a few dollars while always hoping to strike it rich. But those Stateline resorts weren’t built with cash giveaways.

Saturday morning might come with a hangover but nothing a bloody Mary or loads of coffee couldn’t fix, and then it’s time for an epic breakfast, maybe a quick hike and then a bike tour of the South Shore.

It doesn’t matter where you stay, in Stateline or in a vacation rental outside the hustle and bustle, it’s worth a trip to Meyers for breakfast at Getaway Cafe. They serve mouth watering dishes, especially their Coconut Crusted French Toast.

After renting a bike and touring South Shore trails it’s time to gear for another evening of entertainment.

Randy Rainbow’s Pink Glasses Tour is is set for 8 p.m. Saturday in Harrah’s South Shore Room. Rainbow is a three time Emmy nominated musical comedian producer, actor, singer, writer and satirist best known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show.

Emmy nominated musical comedian Randy Rainbow will be at Harrah’s at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Provided/Tahoe South

For those that would rather try their luck at slots or tables and watch the big screen in between handle pulls, there will be a free viewing on Hard Rock’s casino floor of UFC 274 which features two title fights. Charles Oliveira will defend his lightweight championship belt against Justin Gaethje and women’s strawweight champ Rose Namajunas will defend her belt against Carla Esparza in the co-main event.

Viewing starts at 7 p.m.

Hard Rock will host a free viewing of UFC 274 on Saturday night.

Provided/Tahoe South

There is also live music at several establishments on the South Shore.

When you wake up on Sunday, make sure to call mom and wish her a very happy Mother’s Day. Hopefully, you sent a bouquet of flowers in the lead up to her special day.

And then before heading home, I’d wander over to Flatstick Pub and play some tipsy golf and help Tahoe’s environment.

Flatstick on every Sunday in May is donating $1 for every beer and $1 for every round of mini golf purchased to the Sugar Pine Foundation.

Flatstick Pub is supporting the Sugar Pine Foundation every Sunday in May.

Provided

The local business is supporting a different Tahoe nonprofit every month and hopes to generate about $200,000 throughout the year.

And then, depending on the weather, which is looking to be cool and possibly rainy, I’d get bundled up and walk on a beach to let the couple of brews wear off before traveling home.