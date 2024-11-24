Plant-based eating throughout the holiday season

Becky Espinel, RD/RDN

A plant-based or plant-forward diet centers on foods from plants — fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, beans, and legumes — while minimizing meat, dairy, and eggs. These plant-rich foods are packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and are free from cholesterol. They’re also naturally low in calories and saturated fat, making them an excellent choice for overall health.

Whether you’re cutting back on meat or going fully plant-based, the health benefits are undeniable. A diet focused on plants can reduce the risk of chronic conditions like heart disease, stroke, obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, and even certain cancers.

As the holiday season approaches, with Thanksgiving kicking things off, it’s a great time to explore plant-based eating. Balancing the indulgent flavors of holiday meals with nourishing plant-based options can help you feel energized rather than weighed down by the festivities.

Here are a few tips to help you incorporate more plant-forward choices this season:

1. Don’t Skip Meals – It can be tempting to skip meals before big holiday feasts, but eating balanced meals throughout the day helps curb your hunger and prevents overeating at the main event. Keeping your energy steady will help you make better choices when you sit down to eat.

2. Start with Simple Appetizers – Opt for easy, plant-based appetizers like olives, pickles, or nuts to fill your plate without overcomplicating things. Two- or three-ingredient appetizers often make it easy to spot animal-based ingredients, so you can quickly choose the plant-forward option.

3. Eat the Rainbow – Challenge guests to make their plate as colorful as possible with a variety of fruits and vegetables. The more colors you add, the more nutrients you’ll be packing in—and it’s a fun way to get everyone involved.

4. Plan Ahead – Before the big meal, take a moment to think about how you can add more plant-based options to your plate. Whether it’s a veggie-heavy side dish or a plant-based entrée, planning ahead ensures you get the nutrition you need without feeling deprived.

Making mindful, plant-based swaps during the holidays doesn’t just help your health — it can leave you feeling more vibrant and less sluggish. A little extra focus on plant-forward

eating can make a big difference in how you feel after the celebration, helping you enjoy the season while staying on track with your wellness goals.

Becky Espinel, RD, CNSC is a registered dietitian nutritionist at Barton Health. Learn more about Barton’s team of dietitians, offering patients personalized nutrition therapy and counseling services based on each person’s unique needs, at BartonHealth.org or by calling 530.543.5825.