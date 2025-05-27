Plant some green air

Twenty-five years back, upon establishing roots in South Shore, I initiated a deliberate intervention: cultivating a dedicated green space, a personal plant collection. As time progressed, this botanical foothold expanded claiming territory on the deck with potted specimens–maples, aspens, even lavender. The outcome wasn’t merely aesthetic; I uncovered a truth: actively engaging greenery wasn’t just nurturing plants…This connection to nature is an observation that gardening can do so much more!

Did you know plants can absorb toxic compounds and provide improve air quality? Being in the presence of plants and trees has been linked to reduced stress levels, lower blood pressure, and decreased heart rate. And nurturing plants and trees can be good medicine for you, especially during summer when windows might be closed due to heat or allergens. Take a look at the power of green air…

Top 5 Plants/Trees…Mind/Body Perks

1. Aspen-Outdoor Deck: Aspen trees are native to the Tahoe region and are suited to the climate. Young trees can be kept in large pots. Watching its vibrant green leaves in summer, golden-yellow foliage in fall, provides a link to seasonal changes and the rhythm of the natural world, fostering a sense of place and grounding.

2. Maple-Outdoor Deck: These native species, like Aspen, grow well on the deck and in large pot. Maples boast super colors. The visual pleasure of the tree’s structure, the changing colors of its leaves through the season, can provide a sense of calm, and enhance mood.

3. Snake Plant-Indoor: A popular and hardy houseplant (I’ve had one for years) does well in our homes with lower light and dry air. Studies by NASA show they can remove toxins from the air, which can lower anxiety related to indoor air quality and support respiratory health.

4. Lavender-Outdoors: Lavender are resilient for Tahoe’s climate and can grow in containers on a deck. The scent released from the plant, when warmed by the sun, can have an effect on relaxation. Having a lavender plant (or several!) on the deck, provides stress reduction via aromatherapy.

5. Spider Plant-Indoor: A popular and easy-to-grow houseplant known for its “spiderettes” or “baby” plantets are good for the mind/body, too. Research suggests that the presence of plants in a workspace can help with mind fatigue. Having a spider plant indoors may also contribute to aiding in concentration and focus during tasks.

The golden rule of green thumb at Tahoe is, after Memorial Day it’s time to get busy with your plants and trees for their versatile qualities and positive effects on your well-being.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, nutrition, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws: The Heart of a Siamese Cat, (Book 2) Time-Traveling Tabby, and a sci-fi trilogy–The Ghost Ships. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com