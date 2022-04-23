Plant sugar pines with Sugar Pine Foundation
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Join the Sugar Pine Foundation this week and next to begin planting healthy, fungus-resistant sugar pine trees at multiple locations around the basin.
From 10 a.m. to noon, join volunteers at different locations this April to help plant trees. On Saturday, April 23, plant seedlings with the Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club in Zephyr Cover on 1 Easy Street.
On Wednesday, April 27, plant seedlings with Cottonwood Home School at Van Sickle Bi-State Park in South Lake Tahoe.
On Friday, April 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., there will be a planting in Incline Village with the Patagonia Day Care suitable for families with little kids.
The final planting will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Mule Deer Caldor dozer line in South Lake Tahoe, where the local Scouts of America troop and volunteers from Wells Fargo Bank will be replanting the Caldor Fire dozer line.
For more information, visit facebook.com/SugarPineFoundation.
