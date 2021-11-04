‘Plates for Powder’ program returns to support Tahoe environmental projects

License plate program allows purchasers to ski for free at some Tahoe resorts

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With Lake Tahoe area resorts preparing to welcome the return of winter and kick off ski season, the Tahoe Fund announced that the Plates for Powder program is back after a brief COVID-caused hiatus.

Those who purchase a new Lake Tahoe license plate in either California or Nevada before April 1, 2022 through the “Plates for Powder” program receive a free lift ticket to one of eight participating Tahoe downhill or Nordic resorts, or a Tahoe City Sports Park season pass to be used during the 2021-22 winter season, while supplies last.

“Over the past 10 years, ‘Plates for Powder’ has given California and Nevada drivers a way to directly support important environmental projects in Tahoe, and to show their love for this special place,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO in a press release. “We are incredibly grateful to our resort partners for their generous and ongoing support of this program. Their contributions give added incentive to purchase Tahoe license plates and assure the completion of projects designed to preserve Tahoe for generations to come.”

Plate sales and renewal fees support the development of hiking and biking trails, watershed restoration projects, and protect Lake Tahoe’s famed beaches and blue waters. The nonprofit Tahoe Fund has organized the program on behalf of the California Tahoe Conservancy and Nevada Division of State Lands since 2011. Nearly all funds (96%) from Tahoe plate sales come back to Lake Tahoe via the public agencies.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Plates for Powder program back this winter, and we are grateful to all the participating ski resorts for their support,” said Conservancy Board Chair and El Dorado County Supervisor Sue Novasel in a press release. “Funds from the sale and renewal of Lake Tahoe license plates play an important role for our efforts to restore and enhance the natural and recreational resources of the Lake Tahoe Basin.”





New Tahoe license plate fees that support environmental improvement projects in the Lake Tahoe Basin are $50 in California with a $40 annual renewal fee, and $61 in Nevada with a $31 renewal fee. Personalized plates are also available for additional fees.

Participating resorts in the promotion include Diamond Peak, Heavenly, Homewood and Kirkwood mountain resorts, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, Northstar California, Palisades Tahoe, Tahoe Cross Country and Tahoe City Winter Sports Park.

Information on how to purchase a plate and redeem the complimentary lift ticket, trail pass, or Tahoe City Sports Park season pass is available at http://www.tahoeplates.org .