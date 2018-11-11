Night of music at Hard Rock Lake Tahoe to benefit Trey Stone, local musician facing end-stage kidney failure

When Trey Stone suffered a stroke nearly 10 years ago, his love of music was one of the top motivators in overcoming the debilitating effects. And, of course, it was possible thanks to a little help from his friends.

Now, some of those same people are stepping up to help the longtime local musician with his latest medical hurdle.

Stone, a member of the Rhythm & Blues Music Hall of Fame, is at end-stage kidney failure. He learned of the damage to his kidneys at the time of his stroke, which also revealed that he had Parkinson's disease.

Having already undergone several surgeries, Stone will need to go on dialysis until he can hopefully find a kidney donor.

"It's very serious," Stone said of his medical condition. "It's life or death."

To help with the medical expenses, a group of Stone's friends banded together to organize a fundraiser. Those initial plans grew into The Trey Stone Benefit Concert, an evening of performances at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

Performers include Trippin King Snakes, Carolyn Dolan and Big Red, Mudd Bonz, The Conner Party, Wes and Liz, Jackie Landrum, Niall McGuinness, John Shipley, Pat Esters, John Palmore and some surprise guests.

Stone and his band that he started after moving to Tahoe 25 years ago — The Trey Stone Band — also will take the stage that evening.

Tickets are $20 and in addition to the live music there will be a silent auction and raffle. The net proceeds from the evening will go to Stone.

Along with the concert, a GoFundMe page has been set up (gofundme.com/save-a-life-with-dialysis). As of press deadline it had raised $5,099.

The journeyman guitarist said he is blown away by the generosity displayed in organizing the event.

"I had no idea it was going to be this big," Stone said.

He was expecting a small gathering of friends — not a night of performance featuring more than 45 musicians.

"It's really humbling that the community is getting together to help me of all people," he said.

While humbling, it's not necessarily surprising.

Stone has donated his services to plenty of causes and benefits in the community over the decades.

The Trey Stone Band was among the throngs of musicians who performed at a benefit concert to mark the one-year anniversary of the Angora Fire. He provided entertainment for a fundraiser organized by the Sober Grad Night Task Force, which organized an all-night sober graduation celebration for high school graduates. He also performed at fundraisers for Soroptimist.

Looking back 10 years to his stroke, Stone said his love of music helped him overcome the partial paralysis resulting from his stroke.

"l had been a musician for over 30 years … I didn't really want to give it up," he said. "Fortunately I came through it with a little help from friends and doctors."

Although he has stopped touring, it's clear after talking with Stone he still isn't ready to give it up.