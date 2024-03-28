Play Paramount+-themed games at Palisades starting Friday

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – From the cosmic world of Knuckles to hangouts with SpongeBob and the Ninja Turtles, Paramount+ is taking its immersive brand experience on a snowy adventure this week to Tahoe.

On the heels of a successful debut tour, the streaming platform’s Mountain of Entertainment campaign lands at Palisades Tahoe from Friday 29 through Sunday 31 with The Lodge, a vibrant slope-side hub blending the ultimate ski lodge vibe with encounters themed around Paramount content.

The Lodge will immerse fans in their favorite movies and shows. It’s a collaboration with Alterra Mountain Company. Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 17 iconic year-round resorts, the world’s largest heli-skiing operation, and Ikon Pass. It is the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 50 destinations worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.alterramtnco.com .

Activations will spotlight new titles including Knuckles, Halo, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Dora, Mean Girls (2024), and Bob Marley: One Love. It will also celebrate fan-favorite franchises Survivor, Spongebob Squarepants, and Star Trek: Discovery.

While sipping on a sports-inspired cocktail, attendees can experience CBS Sports at The Paramount+ Pub, play hook and ring toss, or be part of a soccer kicking challenge in a Union of European Football Associations Champions League. The bar will showcase lockers with fan-favorite jerseys, cleats, balls, and team paraphernalia.

After doubling its winter tour stops in 2024, it went to Colorado, Vermont, and SXSW resorts in Austin. Palisades will be The Lodge’s final stop of the winter tour.

The one-of-a-kind experience combines Paramount+’s catalog of movies, shows, sports, news, and kids programming into an engaging playground of activations and photo opportunities.

The Lodge brings the Mountain of Entertainment campaign to life. Fans can immerse themselves in the iconic worlds and characters they stream on Paramount+ against a real mountain resort atmosphere.

Among the headlining attractions is the Knuckles activation, inviting guests into the cosmic animated world by bowling at the Neon Nightz alley while donning the character’s iconic white gloves. For Survivor superfans, a private confessional lets them share their thoughts and strategies like on the long-running reality hit.

The centerpiece is the stunning Paramount Presents theater experience, a lavish celebration of cinema that transports visitors to the glory days of the silver screen. The immersive setting features iconic props, film reels, and other cinematic treasures honoring Paramount’s century-long legacy as the mountain at the heart of the entertainment world.

On the sports side, CBS’s Fanatic Fizz Bar invites die-hard fans to explore the expansive streaming portfolio while sipping themed cocktails and perusing pro locker displays decked out with authentic team merchandise. Ski bums can suit up with their favorite cleats, jerseys, and balls.

Rounding out the Lodge is the Frosty Nick Zone. It’s a colorful, winterized fort filled with characters, activities, and surprises from Nickelodeon’s most beloved kids shows. Young adventurers can take selfies inside the life-size Krusty Krab boat from SpongeBob, chill with the Ninja Turtles at their lockers, get slimed in the portal hallway, or ride high in Dora’s gondola photo op soaring above snow-capped peaks.

This summer, Paramount+ will go to San Diego Comic-Con.

The campaign engages consumers with Paramount+’s innovative and immersive activations.

Mountain of Entertainment has something for everyone with its iconic franchises. These characters span news, sports, and originals to movies and kids’ hits.