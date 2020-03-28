Letter: Please people, cooperate and stay away from Lake Tahoe (Opinion)

Dear Editor:

Go home tourists. How can you justify your behavior during these times?

This weekend (March 21-22) I was horrified to see the tourists and second homeowners fill up the vacation rentals on my street and in my neighborhood.

They were mostly from the San Francisco area and one was from Oregon.

They all ignored the shelter in place and the no travel restrictions ordered by the governor. They came here rationalizing their behavior, that the travel restrictions do not apply to them. They came to walk around our neighborhoods, play in the snow, strip the shelves in our uncrowded grocery stores, spread their germs and then go back to the Bay Area … to return whenever they want.

Are there no consequences for their lack of respect for anyone else? Is the health department, the police and the sheriff’s office going to ignore these people?

Enforce the quarantine rules. Obviously people are traveling out of high count virus areas to lower ones just because they can and want to.

Come on people, please, let’s all cooperate and do what we have been asked to do in order to protect everyone.

Cathy Sharp, South Lake Tahoe