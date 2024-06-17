Plumas Bank holds ‘Community Pride’ photo contest

RENO, Nev. — Plumas Bank is accepting entries for their 2024 “Community Pride” Photo Contest. Entries are being accepted now through July 31. Winners will be announced on September 6, 2024. Community members can submit photos of the beautiful main streets, community landmarks and country landscapes that represent Plumas Bank’s branch service areas. This includes 10 counties across Northeastern California and Northern Nevada.

Butte County, CA

Lassen County, CA

Nevada County, CA

Modoc County, CA

Plumas County, CA

Placer County, CA

Shasta County, CA

Sutter County, CA

Washoe County, NV

Carson City, NV

There will be cash prizes for the top three photos, along with a cash prize for a special ‘People’s Choice’ category. The first place winner will receive $250, second place winner will receive $150, and the third place winner will receive $100. The People’s Choice winner will receive $100 as well.

At the conclusion of the photo submission period, a panel of judges will select the first, second and third place winners. There will also be a public vote via social media to select the “People’s Choice” winner from among the top 20 photos designated by judges. The voting period to select a “People’s Choice” winner is Monday, August 12, through Friday, August 30. Votes may be submitted once per person per day during the voting period. The photo with the most votes will win the People’s Choice Award.

“This is a fun contest for local communities because they have beautifully diverse landscapes that people are proud to share,” said Stacy Kendall, Plumas Bank’s Vice President of Marketing and Community Impact. “Plumas Bank showcases the photos in our branches, on our website and on our ATMs. Each time you see one of these breathtaking photos, it reminds you why you love to live in the Western U.S.”

To enter the “Community Pride” Photo Contest and read the full contest rules, please go to plumasbank.com/contest .