Podcast: Tahoe TAP with Paul Reder – PR Entertainment, Inc.

In addition to local headlines and a summer music and events roundup; our special guest is Paul Reder, Founder and CEO of PR Entertainment plus much more!

Paul Reder has been a Tahoe resident since the age of 22 and has grown to become an entertainment mogul in the region. He’s the President of PR Entertainment, one of Nevada’s largest independent concert promoters and theatrical producers. Paul is also President & CEO of Bass Camp Festival which produces EDM events throughout the year, including the annual Bass Camp Festival, President/CEO of the record label, Bass Camp Music and co-owner of The Loft in the Heavenly Village.