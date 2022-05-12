Podcast: Tahoe TAP with Paul Reder – PR Entertainment, Inc.
In addition to local headlines and a summer music and events roundup; our special guest is Paul Reder, Founder and CEO of PR Entertainment plus much more!
Paul Reder has been a Tahoe resident since the age of 22 and has grown to become an entertainment mogul in the region. He’s the President of PR Entertainment, one of Nevada’s largest independent concert promoters and theatrical producers. Paul is also President & CEO of Bass Camp Festival which produces EDM events throughout the year, including the annual Bass Camp Festival, President/CEO of the record label, Bass Camp Music and co-owner of The Loft in the Heavenly Village.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Podcast: Tahoe TAP with Paul Reder – PR Entertainment, Inc.
In addition to local headlines and a summer music and events roundup; our special guest is Paul Reder, Founder and CEO of PR Entertainment plus much more!