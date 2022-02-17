Podcast: Tahoe TAP with Ryan Carr

The Tahoe TAP is your comprehensive source of Things to do, Adventures to take, and People around the Lake. Our special guest this week: Ryan Carr!

Ryan Carr is the Performance Supervisor and a certified Mental Performance Coach at the Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness. Prior to Barton, Ryan was a performance and strength/conditioning coach at Princeton University, Seton Hall University, Iona College, and the University of Hartford. His purpose is to live with passion, presence, and optimism, and to positively impact people to maximize their potential so that we can all create and live the life we love! His workshops (both group and 1-on-1) with local and national organizations help people realize the importance and enjoyment of training their minds through performance psychology.