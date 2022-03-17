Podcast: Tahoe TAP with TRPA’s Joanne Marchetta

Welcome back to the Tahoe TAP podcast – your comprehensive source of things to do, adventures to take, and people around the lake.

Hosts Mike Peron and Rob Galloway hope you have your brain sponge squeezed dry and ready to soak this one up. We’re bringing you a summary of local news headlines, conversation starters for your dinner party plus an overview for springing back to normalcy in terms of events.

Finally, batting in the clean up spot, Joanne Marchetta, executive director of Tahoe Regional Planning Agency providing a palatable explanation of a very complex and necessary agency for Lake Tahoe.

The TRPA is a bi-state compact agency whose mission is to cooperatively lead the work to preserve, restore, and enhance the natural and human environment of the Lake Tahoe Region. Since 2009, she has led the agency and basin through transformational changes to strengthen the environment, economy, and communities of Lake Tahoe. She came to Tahoe in 2009 to serve as TRPA’s General Counsel before taking on the leadership role as Director. Joanne serves on the Board and Executive Committee of the Tahoe Prosperity Center. And she enjoys spending time with her partner, walking with her dog, martial arts, hiking, cycling, reading and experiencing all the best of Tahoe’s outdoors options.