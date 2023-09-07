Police actively investigate woman found dead at Lakeland Village Resort at Heavenly

Update: On September 7th, shortly after midnight, a 911 call was received by the Joint Dispatch Center located at the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. Information was obtained which led to SLTPD officers responding to Lakeland Village at 3535 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

A citizen had located an adult female lying unresponsive in a common area of the village. The citizen attempted lifesaving efforts, joined by the SLTPD officers and personnel from SLTFR and the CalJPA. The female was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The female’s identity is not being released at this time, out of respect for family and because this is an ongoing investigation pending next-of-kin notification. The cause of death is still under investigation. The SLTPD is working with family and community members to develop more information. There are no public safety threats to our community related to this case.

The SLTPD would like to thank the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office for their assistance with this case. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to email the South Lake Tahoe Police Department Detective Division at crimetips@cityofslt.us and reference case 2309-0058.

Sourced South Lake Tahoe Police Department

Original Post:

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe Police are investigating a body found at the Lakeland Village Resort. South Lake Tahoe Police Dispatch answered a call on Thursday, September 7 at 12:31 a.m., resulting in a speedy response from South Lake Tahoe Police Department who were on scene two minutes later, according to officials.

Somewhere within the 19 acres of the Lakeland Village Resort at Heavenly, 3535 Lake Tahoe Blvd., a woman died and officials are trying to find out why, according to SLTPD Lt. Scott Crivelli.

Crivelli added there is currently no known threat to the public.

Lakeland Village employees declined to comment.