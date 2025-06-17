Police and SWAT team make an arrest in Tahoe Keys

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe Police Department (SLTPD) and SWAT unit took a Tahoe Keys resident into custody at 9:20 a.m. this morning. Through crisis negotiation, the man surrendered without incident and follow up investigation will continue.

Last night, around 1:20 a.m., the SLTPD investigated Brandon James Brown on charges of domestic violence, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a loaded firearm, and criminal threat, according to Lieutenant Doug Sentell. The gun was not discharged during the incident, but SLTPD deemed it necessary to bring in their SWAT team for the high-risk operation this morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., traffic was stopped on the Tahoe Keys to allow the SLTPD and SWAT teams to do their work. Brown had barricaded his doors and covered his windows. Brown was negotiated out of his house by the crisis team and was taken into custody. The streets were cleared by 10 a.m.

Some detectives remained to complete their investigation, but further police activity is not expected in the neighborhood.

Brown was booked at the El Dorado County Jail on the above charges. The victim is safe and there are no further threats to the community related to this investigation. The SLTPD would like to express appreciation to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, El Dorado County Animal Control and the Tahoe Keys community for their assistance in closing this incident with the peaceful surrender of Brown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact crimetips@cityofslt.us.

Alternate Contact: Sergeant Carlquist, (530) 542-6100

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.