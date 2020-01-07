Police investigating vehicle collision Tuesday that wiped out mailboxes and concrete electrical light boxes

A vehicle damaged mailboxes and other items Tuesday at Riverside Ave., in South Lake Tahoe.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Police is investigating a vehicle collision that resulted in destroyed mailboxes and electrical light boxes.

SLTPD responded to a call around noon on Tuesday at Riverside Ave and Tallac Ave, near Taqueria Jaliscos, where a motorist drove half on the road and half on the shoulder for approximately 100 feet and took out mailboxes with freshly delivered mail, and what appears to have been 3-feet tall heavy, concrete electrical light boxes that appear guard underground wires.

Police officials on scene said they were investigating and trying to piece together what happened.

The driver was headed northbound on Riverside Ave., a one-way road, near San Francisco Ave., when for unknown reasons veered onto the shoulder.

The vehicle traveled over rocks, through ice and snow before hitting a driveway at the Pioneer Center and laying down rubber.

The vehicle, which must have sustained heavy damage to the front, looks to have nearly swerved into Jaliscos while avoiding another concrete box.

A local resident arrived shortly after police straightened up a little and left the scene and found her mailbox destroyed on the ground. She opened the box and found a card for the police department.

No injuries were apparent.