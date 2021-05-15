Police officers extinguish fire near South Tahoe High (Video)
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Quick action from South Lake Tahoe police officers may have prevented a fire from spreading near South Tahoe High School.
At 6 a.m. Friday, May 14, three officers, one who lost his home in the Angora Fire in 2007, responded to a wildland fire near the high school. One of the officers grabbed the fire extinguisher from his patrol car and extinguished the flames.
The department is asking if anyone has information regarding the fire to please call 530-542-6100 and reference case No. 2105-1137.
