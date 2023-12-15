Police respond make a second arrest, employees remodeling home in the Keys ‘intoxicated’ fights

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Early Sunday morning December 10, South Lake Tahoe Police responded to a call for the second time to the same home in the Tahoe Keys due to violence resulting in bodily injury.

According to officials, a fight broke out between the group living at a home who are allegedly doing work to remodel the home.

Aurelio Feliciano Perez Roblero, 35, was taken into custody Sunday just before 4 a.m. off of Colorado Avenue.

“Everyone was intoxicated,” Sgt. Nick Carlquist told the Tribune and added “The first time someone was injured with a machete, the second time someone was injured with a kitchen knife.”

During both encounters with the police individuals were treated at the hospital for non life threatening injuries.

The suspect faces two charges; felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor DUI from a previous encounter.

Bail is set at $60,000. $10,000 of that is due to a previous DUI added at the time of booking, Carlquist told the Tribune.

Perez-Roblero remained in custody at the time of publication on Wednesday evening.