Police respond to suspected suicide in Al Tahoe neighborhood
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Police Department on Tuesday morning responded to a suspected suicide on Alma Avenue and Lodi Avenue.
Detectives conducted an investigation which revealed local Jesse Recinos, a 26-year old, had taken his own life, according to officials.
A call was received approximately 7:30 a.m. reporting an unresponsive male slumped over inside a vehicle, Lt. Scott Crivelli told the Tribune.
“When patrol arrived on scene it was determined had a gunshot wound to the head,” Crivelli said.
Next of kin has been notified and no foul play was suspected.
