Police: South Lake Tahoe man confesses to killing girlfriend

A South Lake Tahoe man is in custody after confessing that he killed his girlfriend, according to police.

Law enforcement learned around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday that Paul Hollingsworth, 60, told a family member that he killed his 70-year-old girlfriend.

Officers responded to their residence in the 3600 block of Aspen Avenue and forced entry into their home after there was no answer at the door. They found the victim unconscious and not breathing.

She was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital before being flown via Calstar to Renown Medical Center in Reno. She succumbed to her injuries Wednesday morning.