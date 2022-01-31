Police still investigating remains found in South Lake meadow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is still looking into the identity of the body that was discovered in South Lake Tahoe on Jan 22.

The body has been identified as female but her name and age has not yet been determined. She was discovered by a wildlife photographer in the meadow behind US Bank at 2850 Lake Tahoe Blvd. The body appeared to have been buried in the late December snowstorms, and became discoverable after warmer temperatures caused the snow to melt.

According to SLTPD, the condition of the body, caused by a combination of exposure and environmental conditions, has led to a delay in determination of cause of death.

If any members of the public have information helpful to this investigation, please contact Detective Allen Molesworth with South Lake Tahoe PD 530-542-6138.