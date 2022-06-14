Polls open in Douglas, Washoe counties; EDC final results coming

Election campaign vote buttons on American flag for 2022

Election 2022 Campaign Pins on Flag

The El Dorado County Elections Department is expecting to have the final primary results today and in-person voting in Douglas and Washoe counties opened at 7 p.m. this morning with polls closing at 7 p.m.

El Dorado County election officials said on Monday that they were waiting until Tuesday, the final day they could receive ballots in the mail, before finalizing the 1,350 ballots that remain uncounted, according to its website.

Candidates Kenny Curtzwiler and Brooke Laine seem likely to move on to the November election. Laine, former South Lake Tahoe Mayor, and Curtzwiler, a business-owner have received the most votes.

As of the last count reported last week, Laine has 2,232 and Curtzwiler has 2,141 votes, both about 27% of the total vote.

Jeffrey Spencer is trailing Laine by 381 and Curtzwiler by 290. Current City Councilmember Tamara Wallace has received 1,770 votes. The top two advance.

Nevada residents in Douglas County can vote at the Kahle Community Center located at 236 Kingsbury Grade.

Incline Village residents can go to Aspen Grove Community Center located at 960 Lakeshore Drive to cast their votes.