Pond-skimming fun at Squaw Valley’s annual Cushing Crossing

A favorite Squaw Valley event returns this weekend — on Saturday, May 5, the resort hosts the annual Cushing Crossing.

"The 28th Annual Cushing Crossing is the best event of the spring season. The original pond skimming event that started a spring resort ritual," states the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows website.

"Filled with big spills and laughable thrills, this is one spring event that you don't want to miss."

Compete in the pond-skimming fun or watch from the sidelines as a celebrity judge panel (this year's judges are Squaw Valley team athletes Sammy Luebke and Travis Ganong, 2013 Cushing Crossing Champion JD Hoss, pro skier Amie Engerbretson and, according to the Squaw website, "self-proclaimed rock star pro skier" Connery Lundin) determines the winner.

A total of 50 points are possible: 25 for creativity and style, and 25 for a successful crossing.

The event takes place during one of Squaw Valley's Spring Themed Dress-Up Weekends — the May 5-6 theme is Cinco de Mayo — so be sure to don attire appropriate for the fun.

Competitors must be at least 18 years old and wear both a life jacket and helmet.

Registration costs $20 (cash only) and is open to the first 50 guests in line. The 28th Annual Cushing Crossing begins at 1 p.m.

Additional information on event categories, guidelines and prizes is available at http://www.squawalpine.com.

The resort is found at 1960 Squaw Valley Road in Olympic Valley.

— Lake Tahoe Action