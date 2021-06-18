Pony Express arrives in Western Nevada

Aline Raabe rides north out of Genoa on her next two-mile leg of the annual Pony Express ride. (Geoff Dornan

Nevada Appeal)

The annual Pony Express re-ride arrived in western Nevada on Thursday, coming into Douglas County from California on the way to St. Joseph, Missouri.

Ron Bell, one of the organizers of the event, said because of the heat and to protect the horses, riders were going just two miles before a new, fresh horse and, many times, a new rider.

Temperatures were in the high 90s across the Carson Valley as participants hugged the west side of the valley along Foothill Road.

Bell said the heat is a serious issue adding that he almost passed out two years ago while riding.

Riders reached Woodford Station just south of the Douglas County line about 1:30 p.m. but didn’t get to Genoa until 3:45. Because they were running last, Aline Raabe mounted up with the mochila filled with mail in front of the saddle horn and left for the Capitol. They were supposed to Reach Carson City about 6 p.m., stopping at the Capitol grounds.

Over the remaining nine days, some 600 riders will follow the original Pony Express route as closely as possible. In total the ride will stretch 1,966 miles from Old Sacramento to St. Joseph.

The Pony Express was created in 1860. At the time, it was the fastest way to get a letter or other communication across the country.

It lasted until October 1861 when it was replaced by the transcontinental telegraph.

The mochila contains a GPS marker that tracks the mail as it goes from rider to rider which updates on a map on the Pony Express’ web site.

Those tracking the rider may also call the hotline at 855-809-8589 to receive reports from the trail.

For more information, about the National Pony Express Association, visit http://nationalponyexpress.org/ .