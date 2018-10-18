Poor Man’s Whiskey brings bluegrass, ‘Wizard of OZ’ theme party to Lake Tahoe

Poor Man's Whiskey: Has there ever been such a contradictory band name? How can you be poor if you have whiskey?

We don't get it either … but we do know these guys can play (if you're uninitiated, just type in "Poor Man's Whiskey" at YouTube, kick back and enjoy).

The Northern California-based band has a reputation for "high-energy" live performances, as evidenced in those aforementioned YouTube videos and as proclaimed in the band's online bio.

Poor Man's Whiskey has an ability to meld bluegrass, with southern rock and the jam band style synonymous with classics such as the Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers Band.

And if you think that sounds unique, you ain't seen nothing yet.

Poor Man's Whiskey will be performing "Dark Side of the Moonshine," a bluegrass interpretation of the iconic Pink Floyd album "The Dark Side of the Moon." It's just one of several late night "tribute sets" the band had developed over the years.

Floyd fans (the cool ones, not the pretentious a-holes who give you an oral thesis about why Roger Waters is the greatest music mind ever) will not want to miss this show.

Added bonus: The band's Crystal Bay performance will features a "full on Wizard of OZ theme party," according to the band's website. We're not entirely sure what that means (we're guessing it has something to do with the whole "The Dark Side of the Moon" mashing up with "The Wizard of Oz" thing) but it sounds like a good time.

These guys are the real deal: they've performed at some of the biggest bluegrass music festivals in the world, according to their bio, including: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, Byron Bay Blues and Roots Music Festival (Australia), High Sierra Music Festival, Wakarusa Music Festival, Yonder Mountain Harvest Festival, Kate Wolf Music Festival, Phases of the Moon, Hillside Music Festival (Canada) and more.

Don't miss this show.