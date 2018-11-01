Pop musician Andy Grammer performs on Lake Tahoe South Shore

Pop star Andy Grammer is coming to South Shore this weekend.

Grammer is the man behind hit songs "Keep Your Head Up" and "Fine By Me," both are from his 2011 self-titled debut album and both cracked the top 10 at Adult Pop Radio, according to his bio.

The songs are what you would expect to hear on a pop-driven radio station. They're the type of tunes that serve as background noise at a dentist office; happy songs to distract you from the fact there's a lunatic drilling into your teeth.

The cheerfulness in much of his music — a quality that can appeal to the masses while forcefully turning off a certain segment of listeners — is something Grammer has acknowledged.

"As someone who likes to write happy, positive songs, I know they can come across too sweet," he said. "It's way easier to write sad songs — you play minor chords and it's instantly cooler. It takes a lot of effort to make something happy not sound cheesy, but I feel like that's my life's work. And right now, in the world, we need love in all forms."

Grammer followed up with his second album, "Magazines or Novels," in 2015. The album featured hit songs "Honey, I'm Good," which went triple-platinum, and "Good to be Alive (Hallelujah)," which was certified gold.

Recommended Stories For You

The album's success, according to Grammer, allowed him to be more free with his latest album, "The Good Parts."

"There was way more pressure on the second album — that one almost killed me," he said. "That felt like, if I didn't get it right on the second album, there might not be a third. But it went well, so there was more freedom this time, which really let me go to different places with the music."

Grammer plays the South Shore Room at Harrah's Lake Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Visit bit.ly/Grammer-Tahoe for tickets.