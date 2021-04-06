Popular summer bike rides may return to Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A pair of popular bicycle rides at Lake Tahoe appear to be returning in 2021 after being postponed last year due to the pandemic.

El Dorado County Supervisors during a regular meeting on Tuesday passed a resolution to approve highway restrictions for the 29th America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride and the 18th Tour de Tahoe. The rides, which are being merged into one event with COVID-19 restrictions still ever present, are scheduled to take place on Sunday Sept. 12.

The item was on the consent agenda and was approved without discussion.

The events usually run separately with the beautiful bike ride taking place in June and the Tour de Tahoe in September. But last year when the pandemic struck, the organizer of both events, Curtis Fong, merged the two rides into one with hopes of it taking place last September. But virus danger forced the cancellation.

The rides raises funds for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the National Psoriasis Foundation.

By passing the resolution, and with the approval of Caltrans and California Highway Patrol, Emerald Bay Road (State Route 89) and U.S. Highway 50 will be impacted for a couple of hours on the morning of Sept. 12.

Traffic will be impeded and restricted between Stateline through South Lake Tahoe between 6:30 to 9 a.m. and Emerald Bay Road will be closed to northbound vehicular traffic from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.

For more information, visit http://www.bikethewest.com .