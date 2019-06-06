Popular Taylor Creek stream profile chamber set to reopen Friday

The Kokanee salmon have arrived at Taylor Creek just in time for the Fall Fish Festival Oct. 6-7.

Provided / USFS

The stream profile chamber at Taylor Creek Visitor Center is set to reopen one year after it was closed for emergency repairs.

The popular area, located one-quarter mile down the Rainbow Trail, allows visitors to view a diverted section of Taylor Creek through a panel of aquarium-like windows, according to the U.S. Forest Service. It serves as a major attraction for local conservation and environmental education programs.

The chamber closed for repairs in June 2018.

Great Basin Institute, Tahoe Fund and Forest Service are set to reopen the chamber on Friday, June 7, with a grand reopening celebration.

The celebration will include brief remarks and a ribbon cutting ceremony. The ceremony runs from noon to 1 p.m.