Popular West Shore community park gets facelift

The new playground is the result of a unique partnership between the Tahoe Cedars Property Owners Association and the Tahoe City Public Utility District.

Provided Tahoe City Public Utility District

The Marie Sluchak Community Park in Tahoma has long been a popular destination for residents and visitors to enjoy the playground, BBQ with friends, or visit with neighbors during one of the “Movies in the Park”, organized by the Tahoe Cedars Property Owners Association. The park recently received a major facelift with the installation of new, state of the art, playground equipment.

The new playground is the result of a unique partnership between the TCPOA and the Tahoe City Public Utility District. The park, established in 1983 to fill a community need, is owned and operated by the Association and is maintained at no cost by the TCPUD for all public to enjoy. After the playground equipment was damaged during the heavy winter of 2016/17, the TCPUD and the TCPOA worked together to develop a plan to reinvigorate the popular community park.

Over the past few years, the TCPOA, with the generous support of community volunteers, donors and Liberty Utilities, completed construction work on-site necessary to prepare it for the new playground installation. The TCPUD Board of Directors agreed to fund the purchase of new playground equipment and dedicated staff resources to assist the TCPOA through the planning, permitting and construction phases of the project.

“The partnership between the TCPUD and the TCPOA is a great example of collaboration on behalf of our community”, said Sean Barclay, General Manager of the TCPUD, “and is a reflection of our commitment to our vision of building a healthy mountain community through our passion for public service.”

The vibrant playground, completed in early 2021, features slides, swings, monkey bars, and adult fitness equipment. The community park is a place for the community and visitors alike to recreate and celebrate, offering a variety of summer programs such as Movies in the Park and live music at the outdoor amphitheater.

“The new playground structures and adult fitness equipment will provide a wonderful opportunity for children and adults to get outside and play together,” stated Valli Murnane, Director of Parks and recreation for the TCPUD.

For more information, visit http://www.tcpud.org .