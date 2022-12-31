Portions of US-50 closed due to flooding
MEYERS, Calif. – Highway 50 is closed from Ice House Road to Meyers due to flooding, according to Caltrans District 3 post.
Caltrans has also closed Highways 49 and 89 around Emerald Bay. There is no estimated time of reopening.
Traffic is also being held on Nevada State Route 431 from Incline Village to Mt. Rose Summit.
The Nevada side of Hwy 50 is still open but chains or four-wheel drive is required. Chains are also required on SR 431 from the Summit to Reno and on I-80.
