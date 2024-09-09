Positive results from Clean Up The Lake’s recent pilot study: a promising outlook for reservoir health

Clean Up The Lake remains committed to its mission of preserving freshwater ecosystems through SCUBA-powered cleanups and AIS monitoring.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nevada – In a recent update that’s good news for local water bodies, Clean Up The Lake (CUTL), in collaboration with The Martis Fund, has wrapped up a pilot research project with encouraging results. The study, which took place from June 26 to July 3, involved underwater surveys and cleanups in Stampede and Boca Reservoirs. The results show very low levels of litter and no troubling infestations of aquatic invasive species (AIS).

During the pilot project, CUTL’s volunteer dive team carried out eight survey dives, assessing 1.76 miles of underwater terrain. The team removed a total of just 20.57 pounds of litter, which consisted of 100 individual items. The results indicate minimal litter accumulation despite potential collection zones influenced by dams, human activity, and wind patterns. The only AIS observed were the signal crayfish, known locally as ‘crawdads,’ with no significant concerns regarding other invasive species commonly seen in the region.

Significance of the Findings

Colin West, Founder and CEO of Clean Up The Lake, expressed satisfaction with the results, noting that the low litter levels and absence of concerning AIS infestations are encouraging. “We have seen some lakes with thousands of pounds of litter and other areas with Eurasian millfoil infestations taking over an entire lake; so to see Boca and Stampede with low litter levels under the surface, and no concerning AIS infestation; it’s good news, simple as that!” West said.

Contributing Factors and Future Recommendations

The positive results may be attributed to several factors. According to West, the lower traffic levels in these reservoirs compared to more heavily visited lakes like Tahoe and Donner could contribute to the reduced litter. Additionally, local cleanup efforts during low water levels and adherence to AIS self-inspection protocols may also play a role.

Looking ahead, CUTL emphasizes the need for continued vigilance and action. The organization recommends additional submerged litter surveys every 3-5 years to maintain current conditions. Annual AIS surveys are also advised to prevent potential spread, particularly in high-traffic areas. Education campaigns for non-motorized users and inspection programs for motorized vessels are vital to preventing AIS spread.

Furthermore, maintaining low-water-level beach cleanups is crucial to preventing litter from entering and degrading these water sources.

Ongoing Efforts and Community Involvement

Clean Up The Lake remains committed to its mission of preserving freshwater ecosystems through SCUBA-powered cleanups and AIS monitoring. The organization is actively engaged in various initiatives, including expanding its AIS surveillance, collaborating with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency on outreach and education programs, and monitoring algae blooms to preempt harmful outbreaks.

“Lake Tahoe is our home. It’s why we all live here and why visitors come here and it gets loads of use by everyone–which of course has its detrimental impacts. While we can have some wins at times through our Lake Tahoe Monitoring efforts, we know this can change in an instant and we have to continue working hard every day at protecting the lake,” West said. “While we have numerous non profits and agencies working to protect and manage Lake Tahoe, every day I ask myself if it will be enough to keep it in the condition it is now for years to come. And for that reason we have to keep working hard and working together to protect this natural resource.”

