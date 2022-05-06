Possible DUI driver crashes near Sand Harbor

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and Nevada Highway Patrol officers responded on Wednesday to a single-car accident near Sand Harbor State Park on State Route 28.

A driver of a white Nissan Sedan crashed their vehicle, receiving damage to the front and back of the car. There were no passengers in the car nor any other vehicles involved.

The driver was taken to the hospital and was cleared.

The driver was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence.