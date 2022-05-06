Possible DUI driver crashes near Sand Harbor
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and Nevada Highway Patrol officers responded on Wednesday to a single-car accident near Sand Harbor State Park on State Route 28.
A driver of a white Nissan Sedan crashed their vehicle, receiving damage to the front and back of the car. There were no passengers in the car nor any other vehicles involved.
The driver was taken to the hospital and was cleared.
The driver was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.