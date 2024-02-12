Four dead in alleged overdose in South Lake Tahoe



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., – Three males and a single female were found dead this morning in South Lake Tahoe, according to a public information officer for the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, Sgt., Nicholas Carlquist.

CPR was being administered when officials arrived. The victims, between the ages of 30 to 40 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of the four deceased individuals have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Officials are on the scene of a suspected overdose on Roger Avenue and are expecting investigations to take most of the day in conjunction with El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s office, according to investigators on scene.

“We’re in the middle of an active investigation,” SLTPD Lt. Jeff Roberson said, “About 9 a.m. we responded to a call for unresponsive persons, CPR was in progress. After arrival two subjects were pronounced deceased and life saving measures were being performed on the other two subjects.”

“When you buy street level narcotic you never know what you’re getting,” Lt. Roberson added “right now we don’t know what the cause of death is; if it was a substance related issue we’re working out the details as to what it actually was.”

“Fentanyl is everywhere now, that’s why we keep Narcan on us,” said Roberson. He added several doses were used during this response effort.

No further information has been released at this time.