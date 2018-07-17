A second passenger dead, 1 in critical condition due to plane crash this morning (updated)

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.: Placer County Sheriff officials have reported that a second passenger has died in this morning's plane crash near the Truckee Airport.

The single engine piston left Truckee Airport around 7:30 a.m. headed east, and immediately experienced engine problems. The plane crashed one mile southeast from the airport.

Emergency dispatchers were contacted around 7:40 a.m. and units were on scene within minutes.

The plane was seen flattening out before it went down in an attempt to land, then crashed in the brush. Following the crash the plane was in tact but severely damaged.

Three male passengers were found in the plane, two of which have been confirmed dead due to the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation.

UPDATE

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash near Lake Tahoe.

The California Highway Patrol says a small plane went down Tuesday morning south of Truckee near the Northstar ski resort along California Route 267.

It’s not clear how many people were on board of if anyone was hurt.

The patrol says the pilot reported engine trouble shortly after takeoff from the Truckee Tahoe Airport about 8 a.m.

Traffic is backed up on California Route 267 connecting Interstate 80 to the north shore of Lake Tahoe at Kings Beach.

ORIGINAL POST: Possible plane crash between Truckee and Northstar causing traffic on Highway 267

Via Truckee Police Department: 8:10 a.m.— "Expect delays if you are driving on Hwy 267 South. Emergency vehicles are responding to what appears to be a plane crash."

Check back for more updates.