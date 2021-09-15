Possible rain, snow in forecast this weekend for Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Temperatures are dropping and snow is in the forecast for Lake Tahoe as officials say the region is in a transition period.

The National Weather Service in Reno said high temperatures will remain in the low 80s to high 70s through Friday before dropping into the low 70s on Saturday and the mid 60s on Sunday when a chance of snow enters the forecast.

Southwest winds will stay in the 5-10 mph range through Thursday with gusts picking up on Friday to as high as 20 mph.

The service said a significant Pacific storm will drop into the west coast this weekend that will likely bring “wind advisory-type concerns, particularly for western Nevada.”

The forecast for Saturday is sunny to partly cloudy with a high of 66.

A slight chance of rain, and snow at the highest elevations in the basin, are possible starting late Sunday morning. The snow starts out at 9,200 feet and rises to above 10,000 feet in the afternoon. It will dip back down to 7,300 feet after midnight and into Monday.

Sunday’s high is expected to be around 59 with an overnight low of 37.

“The precipitation isn’t forecast to be significant, for now, but we will take what we can get,” the service said. “AR landfall tools show a bit of inland penetration over northeastern California and across far northern Nevada, so while the expectation for precipitation is rather low we cannot discount the chances completely.”

The storm is expected to exit the region on Monday.