Possible record breaking temps in forecast for Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A late spring heat wave is expected this week at Lake Tahoe as high pressure builds over the region.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement due to the area’s first multi-day period of heat for the season that could break record highs and may impact vulnerable populations.

On Tuesday and Wednesday highs will be in the upper 70s with southerly winds of 5-15 mph.

The temps ramp up Thursday into the weekend with the Reno area possibly hitting triple digits on Friday, the expected peak of the heat wave.

“Heat health impacts are possible, especially for vulnerable populations and those outdoors for extended periods,” the statement said. “Now is a good time to ensure cooling systems are in good working order.

Thursday’s high is expected to reach into the low 80s then jump to 85 on Friday, which would break the South Lake Tahoe record of 84 set in 2014. Saturday is expected to be in the low 80s with Sunday’s high falling to a seasonal average of about 71, with a chance of showers.

The service said winds are expected to increase for the weekend.

“While not a major wind event, widespread gusts on the order of 30-40 mph are possible each afternoon Saturday and Sunday,” the statement said. “This would cause rough water on lakes, tricky travel for high profile vehicles, and increased turbulence for aviation. With dry air expected, these winds could also cause increased concern for rapid fire spread in vegetation that dries out due to the upcoming heat.”

The hot temps will also spur snowmelt leading to rises on creeks and streams in the Sierra. The higher water flows could impact recreation and camping near streams.