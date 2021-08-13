Possible record heat, smoke, haze in forecast for weekend at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Smoke from wildfires north and west of Lake Tahoe will continue to push smoke into the region causing hazy skies and possibly affect air quality, officials announced on Friday morning.

The National Weather Service in Reno said in a special statement that the combination of possible record-breaking high temperatures over the next several days with smoke may further exacerbate heat health symptoms.

High temperatures through the weekend are expected to be in the low 90s with triple digits in western Nevada.

South Lake Tahoe unofficially tied a heat record on Thursday, reaching a high of 90 at 2:51 p.m. The high temperature is about 10 degrees over seasonal averages. Friday’s record high for the date of 89 could also fall.

The Dixie Fire, about three hours northwest of Tahoe near Lake Almanor, is just 32% contained and has grown to over a half million acres. It is providing the most smoke, however there are other fires burning further west and north.

The latest air quality measurements are available at http://www.airnow.gov .

The air quality in South Lake Tahoe and Incline Village as of Friday morning is about the same, unhealthy for sensitive groups, including those with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens.

The service said with the heat and smoke, to consider having alternate ideas if the plans include staying outside for extended periods.

Tips from the Washoe County Air Quality Management Division include staying inside or reducing outdoor activity and keeping on the air conditioner with the fresh-air intake closed and windows closed.

The service is calling for widespread haze and smoke with a chance of thunderstorms through the weekend. Haze and smoke are expected into next week. There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.