Possible record-high temps this week at Lake Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe from Round Hill beach.

Provided / Jill Rozak

Temperatures will be well above average this week which will cause some of the snowpack to come rushing down the mountains, swelling rivers and streams in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special weather statement Sunday afternoon that said high pressure is expected to strengthen over the region through Wednesday leading to temperatures 10 to 15-plus degrees over seasonal averages.

Daytime temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s for western Nevada and upper 60s to mid 70s across the Sierra are forecast.

Monday’s high is expected to be around 64 and then jumping to around 70 on Tuesday and Wednesday with the lows in the mid, to upper 40s. Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph on Wednesday.

Streams and rivers will likely be gushing but no flooding is forecast per the NWS.

The fast flows will result in more danger for anyone venturing near.

If being in the water is part of the plan this week, exercise extreme caution, including personal flotation devices and wetsuits, the water is frigid.

Remember to follow all pandemic-related restrictions.

NWS also said the possible record-high temps could result in some heat health-related issues, especially for more vulnerable populations. Also, with the pandemic response ongoing, there may be some extra sensitivities to and preparedness for the above average temperatures this week.

The temps lower Thursday with a high expected around 60 with a low of 39. That mostly sunny pattern will hold through Saturday.