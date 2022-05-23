Possible record warmth on tap this week for Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Record high temperatures are possible this week at Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting mostly sunny skies this week with temps ramping up by midweek then gradually dropping into the weekend.

Sunny skies and unseasonably warm temps are expected through the early part of the week and peaking Wednesday with possible record-breaking warmth.

Monday’s expected high of 72 is expected to rise to 76 on Tuesday and up to 80 on Wednesday which could approach the record of 83 set in 1996. Winds are expected to range from 5-10 mph through Wednesday.

Normal high temperatures for the time of year is 65.

The sun will continue to shine Thursday into the weekend with high temps dropping to seasonal averages for the weekend.

The winds may kick up Thursday to the 35-45 mph range producing typical wind impacts for recreational boating, aviation and high profile vehicles.