Possible record warmth on tap this week for Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Record high temperatures are possible this week at Lake Tahoe.
The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting mostly sunny skies this week with temps ramping up by midweek then gradually dropping into the weekend.
Sunny skies and unseasonably warm temps are expected through the early part of the week and peaking Wednesday with possible record-breaking warmth.
Monday’s expected high of 72 is expected to rise to 76 on Tuesday and up to 80 on Wednesday which could approach the record of 83 set in 1996. Winds are expected to range from 5-10 mph through Wednesday.
Normal high temperatures for the time of year is 65.
The sun will continue to shine Thursday into the weekend with high temps dropping to seasonal averages for the weekend.
The winds may kick up Thursday to the 35-45 mph range producing typical wind impacts for recreational boating, aviation and high profile vehicles.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.