Letter: Possible solution for sledding debris disaster (opinion)

It seems that sled trash has become a problem these days. Sled hills — both official and unofficial — are inundated with trash from visitors who seem to think that these plastic creations will somehow disappear if they're just left on site when they're through playing.

May I suggest that we attempt a little education? Perhaps stores who sell sleds and saucers can post signs in their displays encouraging people to pick up after themselves. Maybe photos of the non-biodegradable trash nightmare or quoting the litter laws would help.

Signage at the actual sled hills would be great, but since every turnout on the highway has become a target for snowplay I believe this would be problematic. I am hoping our local store managers will take note and give this a try.

Leona Allen

Meyers, California