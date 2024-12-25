Post-election travel insights: Alignment with political beliefs, voting with dollars, staying closer to home

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Carl Ribaudo, domestic tourism expert and author of “Strategy and Creativity Matter; Notes from the Road: Experiences, Insights, and Perspectives from Along the Way,” offers his take on the post-election travel forecast, economic impacts/drivers as well as trends for 2025.

“We know that after an election regardless of which party secures office, more and more travelers select destinations that align with their political beliefs and vote with their dollars. Now more than ever, and given some of the pricing challenges we will see this with travelers staying closer to home in their drive markets, and a shorter booking window.

“The travel industry under a Trump administration in 2025 could experience both opportunities through domestic tourism initiatives and infrastructure investment, while potential trade restrictions and fiscal policies could present challenges, depending on the administration’s direction with global partners and economic stability,” Ribaudo said. “Tax cuts and deregulation could stimulate travel spending, but also raise inflation concerns, while stricter immigration policies could impact inbound tourism from other countries.”

Ribaudo’s recently published book is available now in paperback via Amazon . Going beyond the surface-level aspects of tourism consulting, Ribaudo delves into the deeper nuances, challenges, and lessons through engaging anecdotes and reflections. Drawing from an extensive career, the author shares insights from over 70 U.S. destinations, offering practical advice to understanding the industry and sharpening critical thinking strategies.

Ribaudo, a thought leader and innovator in the tourism industry, creates scenario planning and economic modeling for destination marketing organizations. Additionally, he is involved in various services, including marketing research (as a partner in the Travel Analytics Group), strategy and planning, tourism economic analysis, and measurement. His interests include destination competitiveness, organizational change, and destination and organizational strategy design. Ribaudo is a trusted advisor to many CEOs and senior executives throughout the industry working with destinations like Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Discover Vail and Travel Nevada.

Designed to provide tourism executives with new ways of thinking competitively and challenge the status quo, Ribaudo’s “Notes from the Road” offers insight into why strategic plans often fail, developing strategy for a technology world, and managing the uncertain nature of tourism.

