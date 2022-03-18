Postal Service hosting hiring event in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a free hiring event next week to help future employees create their online profile and immediately start applying for jobs.

The Postal Service has an immediate need for several positions to be filled, including mail processing (clerks and mail handlers), delivery (city and rural carriers), transportation (tractor trailer operators) and maintenance (mechanics, laborer custodian and automotive technician).

The hiring event will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the South Lake Tahoe Post Office, located at 1046 Al Tahoe Boulevard.

Social distancing and face masks are required.

Salary ranges for the jobs needed range from $17.32/hour to $23.74/hour.





Applicants must be 18 years or older. All applicants must be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Some positions require an exam. Any position that has a driving requirement will also require a valid driver license and clean DMV 2-year driving history. Citizenship or permanent resident status is required.

The Postal Service said in a news release it is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.

For more information, visit USPS https://about.usps.com/careers/welcome.htm .

Source: The Postal Service