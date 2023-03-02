Potent storm to bring multiple feet of snow this weekend to Lake Tahoe

A man removes snow this week in South Lake Tahoe.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a break in stormy weather to end the week at Lake Tahoe, another potent storm is set to impact the region this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a winter storm watch that goes into effect at 10 a.m. Saturday and lasts for 48 hours for total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in lake communities and 2 to 3 feet above 7,000 feet. Winds could gusts up to 45 mph, with 100 mph gusts possible along the Sierra crest.

The snow is expected to bring widespread travel impacts, including possible road closures. Some roads remain closed from the multi-day blizzard that exited the basin on Wednesday, including parts of State Route 89 and 88 and Interstate 80 finally reopened Wednesday night to passenger vehicles but were still holding big rigs from Applegate to the state line as of Thursday morning.

For road conditions, call 511 or visit https://www.nvroads.com or https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov .

Lake Tahoe and Tahoe Truckee unified school districts have canceled classes for Thursday.

The service said by early Saturday morning, the leading edge of snow steadily increases in intensity first across northeast California and then spreads moderate to heavy snow across the Sierra Saturday afternoon and evening. There is a 70-80% chance for 2 to 3 feet above 7,000 feet.

Western Nevada valleys may receive an additional 3 inches and the surrounding foothill areas may get 5 inches.

If traveling in the mountains, have an emergency kit that includes tire chains, extra food and water and clothing and be prepared to spend an extended amount of time in the vehicle.

“Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time,” the service said.