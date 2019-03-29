Potential project could bring new housing to South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A new "affordable by design" housing project could be coming to South Shore.

The California Tahoe Conservancy intends to enter into exclusive negotiations with Dinsmore Sierra to develop "affordable by design" housing on one of its developable properties in South Lake Tahoe.

Under terms still to be negotiated, Dinsmore Sierra would purchase the conservancy's half-acre lot at 833 Emerald Bay Road, where it would finance and build housing, according to CTC.

Dinsmore Sierra, a Reno-based developer, has proposed a project that, according to CTC, makes efficient use of land while minimizing impact on the natural landscape. The company intends to save costs by using small, simple and repeatable building types.

Dinsmore and CTC will work together to try to keep the units affordable.

In addition to the new homes, the potential project must meet the conservancy's requirements to include a permanent easement for public access and open space. Dinsmore Sierra will explore meeting those requirements by including such possible amenities as a bicycle path and a public bike repair station.

"Housing is one of the most urgent issues facing Tahoe communities," Brooke Laine, conservancy chair and city of South Lake Tahoe representative, said in a press release. "The prospect of adding affordable homes to this walkable, bikeable neighborhood supports the Lake Tahoe Basin's sustainable development goals."

At the same meeting, the conservancy board approved a plan to improve access for people with disabilities at its five most-developed recreation sites around Lake Tahoe: Carnelian West / Gar Woods, Carnelian East / Patton Landing, Kings Beach Plaza, North Tahoe Beach, and the California side of Van Sickle Bi-State Park.

The conservancy board also approved the city of South Lake Tahoe's proposal to purchase an ecologically important parcel on Rockwood Drive as part of its broader plans to restore the Bijou Park Creek watershed.

The city will use a portion of previously awarded conservancy funds to restore valuable meadow and streamside habitat along the historical alignment of Bijou Park Creek.