Pothole repair, road work to resume soon on Incline Village highways

Road work continues this week in Incline Village.

Provided/NDOT

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation said will begin to repair potholes and perform other road maintenance in the Incline Village area as soon as weather allows, the agency said in a news release.

Also as weather permits, NDOT this spring will perform permanent repairs of the asphalt roadway on SR28 and the lower section SR431 not paved last season. The entire asphalt surface will be milled down four inches and new asphalt placed in the project area. This will effectively eliminate pothole reoccurrence for many years.

“As part of NDOT’s commitment to public safety, highway maintenance staff perform more than 75 critical road maintenance duties – from maintaining and updating roadway striping and incident response to snow and ice removal and pothole repairs,” said NDOT in their release. “Crews are undertaking urgent pothole repairs as soon as snow removal and other immediate highway activities are complete.”

Potholes typically form in winter freeze-thaw conditions, when the frozen water expands into existing cracks in the roadway surface, leading to potholes as heavy equipment and vehicles pass over weak spots.

NDOT currently has seven permanent highway personnel dedicated to maintenance of SR-28 and U.S. Highway 50 on Tahoe’s East Shore.

NDOT snowplow operators during storms break into two separate 12-hour shifts, rotating shifts to cover snow removal 24 hours a day, NDOT said. With this season’s 500-600 inches of snowfall, crews dedicated more than 88,000 hours to remove snow across northwestern Nevada.

NDOT SR 431-28 Tahoe Project Season 3 of construction will begin this spring with more details on schedule, start date, works zones and anticipated delays will be provided over the next few weeks.