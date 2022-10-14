Power outage affects 2,700 NV Energy customers
STATELINE, Nev. — Power was restored to 1,600 of 2,733 customers in Stateline, according to nevenergy.com
The outage was reported at 10:24 a.m.
The final 1,135 customers’ power was restored by 2:15 p.m., according to NV Energy’s web site.
Traffic lights along Highway 50 at Kingsbury Grade and Kahle were reportedly disabled by the outage.
According to the company’s web site the cause of the outage is under investigation.
The online map has the outage centered near the substation just south of Sewer Plant Road.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.