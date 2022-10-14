Power outage affects 2,700 NV Energy customers

NV energy outage map at the time of the outage.

STATELINE, Nev. — Power was restored to 1,600 of 2,733 customers in Stateline, according to nevenergy.com

The outage was reported at 10:24 a.m.

The final 1,135 customers’ power was restored by 2:15 p.m., according to NV Energy’s web site.

Traffic lights along Highway 50 at Kingsbury Grade and Kahle were reportedly disabled by the outage.

According to the company’s web site the cause of the outage is under investigation.

The online map has the outage centered near the substation just south of Sewer Plant Road.