Power outage at Tahoe may last 12-24 hours, longer for some

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Liberty Utilities said it is working diligently to restore power to the nearly 12,000 Lake Tahoe customers who lost power early Tuesday morning.

Nearly 12,000 Liberty customers are still without power.

Javier Silva/Tahoe Daily Tribune

The winter storm that delivered several feet of snow to the basin knocked out several electric infrastructures, causing schools and businesses to close.

More than 24 hours later, many of those customers are still without power, as a second winter storm is bearing down on Tahoe that could dump another foot of snow.

“Liberty crews continue to work around the clock to restore power, including rebuilding electric infrastructure in areas that can be safely accessed,” a spokesperson for Liberty told the Tribune in an email. “Most customers should be restored in 12-24 hours. However, because of severe storm damage, avalanche conditions, and inaccessibility, some customers may be out of power for an extended period.”

At this time, they are not able to say which customers might get power back within 12 hours and which ones will have to wait longer.

The spokesperson urged customers who do not have power but rely on a medical device that requires electricity to call 911. The company offers a medical baseline program which allows for increases in the baseline allowance, the amount of energy that is charged at the lowest possible rate.

“If you are a Liberty customer, please make sure your contact information is up-to-date so you are able to receive direct communications. Update your information by completing the form on this website or calling 1-800-782-2506,” the spokesperson added.

In the meantime, Lake Tahoe Unified School District and Lake Tahoe Community College have canceled classes due to the power outage.

Temperatures are expected to top out at 31 degrees today and drop into the 20s this evening.

Check Liberty’s website for the latest information.